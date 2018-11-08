JMU collects food for local community

James Madison University is partnering with the campus community in an effort to contribute to our local friends and neighbors.

According to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, more than 131,000 neighbors in the region are food insecure and one in eight children struggle with hunger.

JMU recently joined other colleges and participated in a food packing challenge to see which school could pack the most food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s mobile food pantry. JMU came out on top, and collectively the six schools packed more than 17,000 pounds of apples and donated 90 volunteer hours.

“Collecting food for those experiencing hunger and food insecurity in our region is a responsibility we have as good neighbors and to be more engaged within our community. Additionally, hosting food drives provides an opportunity for our students to better understand the challenges experienced by individuals and families in the Shenandoah Valley,” explained Ben Delp, director of Research Development and Promotion at JMU.

From now until Thursday, November 15, food will be collected on campus and donated to the local Salvation Army and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. All are welcome to donate.

Previous food drives at JMU, have generated thousands of pounds of food for those in need within this community.

Monday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., food can be dropped off in Showker Hall, room 242, which will go toward the local Salvation Army. A presentation of donations will take place on Wednesday, November 14 at 12:30 p.m. in front of Showker Hall, in which the media is invited to attend.

To contribute to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, food can be dropped off at one of the following locations until November 15:

Health and Behavioral Studies

ISAT/CS

EnGeo

Memorial Hall

Ice House

Duke Hall

Harrison Hall

Miller Hall

Rose Library

UREC

Lakeview Hall

Student Success Center

Massanutten Hall

IIHHS/Campbell Building

“I encourage us all to find our own, individual ways to give thanks and work toward taking care of our friends, co-workers, families, and neighbors,” said Delp.

Sponsoring organizations: College of Business Diversity Council, College of Business Student Advisory Council, Alpha Pi Omega, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Campus Kitchen, and the Office of Research and Scholarship.

