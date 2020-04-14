JMU Chemistry lends a hand – sanitizer, that is

Published Monday, Apr. 13, 2020, 10:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With its labs shut down for the foreseeable future, the JMU Chemistry Department has found a way to use some of the chemicals it normally uses for teaching to aid medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It turns out some of those chemicals — ethanol, glycerol and hydrogen peroxide — can be combined to make hand sanitizer, which is in short supply in the central Shenandoah Valley as it is in much of the country.

“When I saw that hand sanitizer was needed, I asked our stockroom manager, Brian Kane, to do an inventory of the departmental supplies that we would need to make the sanitizer according to the WHO recipe and to calculate how much we could make with our unused chemicals,” said Linette Watkins, unit head for the JMU Chemistry Department.

Kane determined the department had enough chemicals in store to make about 100 liters, but could make perhaps double that amount if it could come up with more glycerol. “When the department faculty found out that we needed glycerol to make more, they donated more glycerol from their own labs to increase our capacity and we hope to make at least 200 liters,” Watkins said.

Kane is pulling the supplies from the inventory, making labels and leaving them for Chakree Tanjaroon, an instrument chemist, who is making and bottling the solutions, Watkins said.

Tanjaroon, who also is in charge of checking the building and helping keep equipment safe while the department lowers its energy expenditures, has been working alone to abide by social distancing protocols and has been making 30 liters a day. The department donated its first 50 liters last week to Augusta Health.

Watkins said sanitizer also will be made for Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital and local doctors’ offices. Students may be employed to make some no-contact deliveries in the next few weeks.

Information from JMU Media Relations

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments