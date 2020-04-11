JMU chaplain discusses Easter celebrations in time of COVID-19

Sunday is one of the most widely celebrated religious holidays among the Christian faith and this year will be one of the few times congregations will watch virtually.

Father Peter Nassetta, chaplain with James Madison University’s Catholic Campus Ministry, says while these are unfortunate circumstances we are all experiencing, there are some silver linings.

“We have been doing everything we can to stay in touch with people remotely,” explained Father Peter Nassetta. “I’ve seen many people, who are involved in our faith community, now have more flexibility to attend one of our virtual services.”

Although services on Easter Sunday will be significantly different, it is the hope that more community members and families will celebrate from the comforts of their own home.

Nassetta added, “This pandemic has forced us to remain socially distant but it does not mean that we cannot be spiritually close. My hope and prayer is that, to paraphrase Pope Francis, this experience will help all of us to take seriously the things that are serious and not be caught up in those that matter less.”

JMU’s student leaders with the Catholic Campus Ministry have continued reaching out with other students and maintain weekly meetings online, instead of in person.

