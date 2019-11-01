JMU Brass Band to perform with Cory Band at Forbes Center

The JMU Brass Band will perform onstage with Cory Band, the world’s top brass band ensemble, in a concert on Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 pm at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts.

This performance marks the first time the JMU Brass Band has played onstage with Cory Band at the Forbes Center. The two bands have performed onstage together two other times: at the 2017 Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) Brass Band Festival in Manchester, England, and during a concert tour of England and Wales by the JMU Brass Band in 2008. The South Wales-based Cory Band played at the Forbes Center in February 2016, when the JMU Brass Band had an opportunity to work with them.

The JMU Brass Band is the university’s premier brass ensemble. Directed by professor of music Kevin Stees, it is one of only a few collegiate brass bands in the United States. Formed in the fall of 2000, the band has twice been named the North American Brass Band Association Honors Section Champion (2005, 2004) and was the 2019, 2010, 2007 and 2006 NABBA Championship Section Runner-up.

Tickets to the Forbes Center event are $38-$40. For tickets, visit www.jmuforbescenter.com or call the Forbes Center Box Office at 540-568-7000.

Contact Jen Kulju, director of communications and marketing at the Forbes Center, at 540-568-4394 or by email at kuljuja@jmu.edu for further information and photo/video opportunities.

