JMU arts students vie to be best ‘Voice of Tomorrow’

Published Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020, 10:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Three musical theatre students in the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance are in the running in The American Pops Orchestra’s 3rd Annual “NextGen: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow” competition.

Juniors Al Gravina and Rosie Staudt and sophomore Makenna Stergion will be joined by JMU School of Music sophomore voice student Shannon Tierney Flack in the competition, which will be held virtually on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

The 2019 competition took place at D.C.’s Arena Stage, where Staudt and Stergion were both semifinalists.

Students will compete for cash prizes and a chance to perform with The American Pops during the 2020-2021 season.

Winners will be announced virtually on Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m., and will be determined by votes from a panel of judges and the online audience.

The free event is open to all interested parties with a registration link.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and enter “NextGen: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow” in the Search Events box.

The American Pops Orchestra was founded in 2015 by Maestro Luke Frazier with the aim of breathing new life into orchestral pops programming and inspiring new audiences to discover the wealth of material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic ways.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments