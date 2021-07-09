JMU announces new School of Professional and Continuing Education

Published Friday, Jul. 9, 2021, 5:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

James Madison University announced Friday the creation of the School of Professional and Continuing Education.

The School of Professional and Continuing Education will elevate and expand existing programing to serve the community as a standalone school at the college level.

“I’m thrilled about the new opportunities this designation will provide to empower non-traditional learners, meet community needs and craft new workforce development partnerships,” said Melissa Lubin, dean of the new School of Professional and Continuing Education.

The School of Professional and Continuing Education will build on James Madison University’s successful efforts to provide education, programming and experiences for all ages. The school will serve as a strategic partner to local and regional businesses and government supporting initiatives for economic and community development.

Certificate, credential, bachelor degree completion and professional development programs will form the core of the school’s offerings. The school will also focus its efforts along the continuum of learning to including youth programs, the Lifelong Learning Institute and test support for those hoping to enroll in graduate school.