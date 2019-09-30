JLARC meeting to cover VITA, Medicaid expansion, state spending

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) will meet Monday, Oct. 7 to hear staff presentations on studies of VITA’s implementation of a multi-supplier service model, eligibility determination for Medicaid expansion, and state spending.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m in the Shared Committee Room of the Pocahontas Building (Room E007, Ground Floor, 900 E. Main St.) in Richmond.

JLARC staff will present their findings and recommendations from three reviews:

Virginia Information Technologies Agency’s (VITA’s) Transition to a Multi-Supplier Service Model;

Medicaid Expansion: Eligibility Determination (second report in a series on Medicaid expansion); and

State Spending: 2019 Update.

Reports will be uploaded to JLARC’s website (jlarc.virginia.gov/calendar.asp) following the presentation.

VITA’s Transition to a Multi-Supplier Service Model

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) provides IT services to executive branch agencies. The agency hires private-sector vendors to supply the state with IT infrastructure goods and services and manages contracts with these vendors.

In 2018, VITA implemented a multi-supplier model to deliver Virginia’s IT infrastructure. Eight vendors provide the state’s IT infrastructure goods and services, with one vendor acting as an integrator. Previously a single vendor provided all of Virginia’s IT infrastructure goods and services.

The JLARC study team reviewed implementation of VITA’s new IT infrastructure model, including its contracts and procurement processes, contract management, and resolution of service problems.

Medicaid expansion

JLARC’s Health and Human Resources Review and Evaluation Unit is conducting a series of reviews on Medicaid expansion, and will present the second—accuracy and timeliness of eligibility determination—at the October meeting. In December, staff will present reviews on Medicaid enrollment and spending and progress in planning for the implementation of the COMPASS (Creating Opportunities for Medicaid Participants to Achieve Self-Sufficiency) waiver.

State spending

JLARC staff will also present their 2019 update on state spending. This annual report looks at state spending over the last 10 years, identifying the largest and fastest-growing agencies and programs in the budget. This year’s report analyzes state spending from fiscal year 2010 through fiscal year 2019.