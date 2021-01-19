 

Jimmie Massie leads UVA in second round of Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 8:21 pm

The Virginia men’s golf team moved up two spots on the leaderboard to eighth place after the second round of play at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound, Fla.

The Cavaliers shot 4-over 292 during Monday’s play for a two-day total of 14-over 590.

The tournament field consists of 10 ACC teams.

Senior Jimmie Massie led UVA by shooting 2-under 70. He moved up to 17th place overall at even par 144. After opening the day with back-to-back birdies, Massie’s round also included an eagle on the par-5, 518-yard 12th hole.

Massie finished his round leading the field in par-5 scoring over two rounds. He had played the Camp Creek’s par-5 holes at 6-under par, a scoring average of 4.25 over two rounds.

Freshman George Duangmanee also shot under par, carding a round of 71. After opening with an 84, he moved up to 55th place at 155.

Sophomore Pietro Bovari, the Cavaliers’ first-round leader, finished with a score of 74 and dropped back to 26th place at 146. Senior Andrew Orischak shot 80 and is in 53rd place at 154.

First-year Chris Fosdick is tied with Duangmanee for 55th place after shooting 77 on Monday.

Freshman Gray Wotnosky, who is competing as an individual, had a score of 74 and improved to 50th place.

During Tuesday’s final round, Virginia will tee off starting at 8:10 a.m. from the 10th hole.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Camp Creek Golf Club
Watersound, Fla.
Par 72, 7,159 yards

Second Round Results

Team Results

  1. Wake Forest    282-280-562
  2. Florida State  285-279-564
  3. Clemson        276-288-564
  4. Duke           283-286-569
  5. North Carolina 288-288-576
  6. Georgia Tech   293-290-583
  7. Notre Dame     291-297-588
  8. Virginia       298-292-590
  9. Louisville     295-300-595
  10. Virginia Tech  294-307-601

Individual Leaders

  1. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson      64-66-130
  2. Peter Fountain North Carolina 68-68-136
  3. Michael Brennan, Wake Forest  74-66-140
  4. Vincent Norman, Florida State 72-68-140
  5. Parker Gillam, Wake Forest    67—73-140
  6. Cole Anderson, Florida State  67-73-140

Virginia Results

  1. Jimmie Massie     74-70-144
  2. Pietro Bovari     72-74-146
  3. Grayson Wotnosky* 79-74-153
  4. Andrew Orischak   74-80-154
  5. George Duangmanee 84-71-155
  6. Chris Fosdick     78-77-155

* Competing as an individual


