Jimmie Massie leads UVA in second round of Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

The Virginia men’s golf team moved up two spots on the leaderboard to eighth place after the second round of play at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound, Fla.

The Cavaliers shot 4-over 292 during Monday’s play for a two-day total of 14-over 590.

The tournament field consists of 10 ACC teams.

Senior Jimmie Massie led UVA by shooting 2-under 70. He moved up to 17th place overall at even par 144. After opening the day with back-to-back birdies, Massie’s round also included an eagle on the par-5, 518-yard 12th hole.

Massie finished his round leading the field in par-5 scoring over two rounds. He had played the Camp Creek’s par-5 holes at 6-under par, a scoring average of 4.25 over two rounds.

Freshman George Duangmanee also shot under par, carding a round of 71. After opening with an 84, he moved up to 55th place at 155.

Sophomore Pietro Bovari, the Cavaliers’ first-round leader, finished with a score of 74 and dropped back to 26th place at 146. Senior Andrew Orischak shot 80 and is in 53rd place at 154.

First-year Chris Fosdick is tied with Duangmanee for 55th place after shooting 77 on Monday.

Freshman Gray Wotnosky, who is competing as an individual, had a score of 74 and improved to 50th place.

During Tuesday’s final round, Virginia will tee off starting at 8:10 a.m. from the 10th hole.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Camp Creek Golf Club

Watersound, Fla.

Par 72, 7,159 yards

Second Round Results

Team Results

Wake Forest 282-280-562 Florida State 285-279-564 Clemson 276-288-564 Duke 283-286-569 North Carolina 288-288-576 Georgia Tech 293-290-583 Notre Dame 291-297-588 Virginia 298-292-590 Louisville 295-300-595 Virginia Tech 294-307-601

Individual Leaders

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson 64-66-130 Peter Fountain North Carolina 68-68-136 Michael Brennan, Wake Forest 74-66-140 Vincent Norman, Florida State 72-68-140 Parker Gillam, Wake Forest 67—73-140 Cole Anderson, Florida State 67-73-140

Virginia Results

Jimmie Massie 74-70-144 Pietro Bovari 72-74-146 Grayson Wotnosky* 79-74-153 Andrew Orischak 74-80-154 George Duangmanee 84-71-155 Chris Fosdick 78-77-155

* Competing as an individual

