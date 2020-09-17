Jill Biden to join Sen. Mark Warner at virtual pig roast to kick off early voting in Virginia
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner will hold a virtual version of the Almost Annual Collis-Warner Pig Roast, where he will host Jill Biden, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The virtual event will feature a call to action to register to vote and vote early with fellow Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, and special appearances by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, as well as Reps. Elaine Luria (VA-02), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) and Bobby Scott (VA-03).
The Pig Roast will feature live conversations with the candidates that emphasize the necessity for all Virginians to make their voices heard in this year’s election.
Virginians will begin voting on Sept. 18.
Voters can check their registration status, register to vote, and request an absentee ballot today online by visiting: iwillvote.com.