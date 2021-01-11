Jewelry pieces every man needs

When it comes to men’s fashion, one of the trickiest things to address is the jewelry they wear. Wearing jewelry properly comes with some rules, and following them is quite important.

Probably the major jewelry rule men should remember is to avoid clashing different types of jewelry. What that means is that no matter what type of jewelry you buy and whatever collection you have, it is extremely important that you do not wear two different colors of jewelry at the same time. For example, if you are wearing gold, do not add silver to it under any circumstances.

The following discussion outlines which jewelry pieces should be a part of every man’s accessory kit.

Watches

One of the most popular jewelry items for men is the watch. It is widely accepted worldwide that watches are the best jewelry item for men and there is plenty of customization to go with it. You can find watches in all shapes and sizes that match your outfits perfectly. The elegance that you can add to your look by wearing a watch with anything is simply astounding. Once you put it on, you immediately take your entire look to a different level. Investing in one or two high-quality watches can go a long way. Buy at least one right away if you have none in your collection.

Bracelets and necklaces

When it comes to wearing bracelets and necklaces, the thing to keep in mind for men is to never wear them together. You should either be wearing a bracelet or a necklace. Wearing both would detract from the elegant look you want to achieve by wearing them. Since looking professional is important, taking the minimalist approach is best. Therefore, having a limited amount of jewelry creates the best look. You can wear bracelets with watches. Just check that the two match each other and go with your outfit.

Rings

After watches, rings are the most popular items in the men’s bussdown department. You can find them in all shapes and sizes and each of them looks great in its own way. The most common ring style is still the wedding band. Make sure that your wedding band is a single color only.

At most, you can get away with a two-tone ring but without any ornate decorations on it. Apart from that, you can enjoy a little more freedom and opt for a ring that has some additional details. Things like stones, design elements, and different metal types are options. Make sure your other rings fit the occasion.

Conclusion

There are other types of men’s jewelry that are attractive and complement outfits. Cufflinks and earrings are popular, and it is important to follow the same fashion rules as you would for watches, bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Be sure to match them with your outfit and the occasion and go for a minimalist approach.

Story by David Van der ede

