Jewelry for the passionate women

Each year we work and spend our money mostly on our family while also saving up a little bit for our personal use. This is the perfect moment to cash in that passionately hard work. You have worked hard, earned money and so now you deserve something special. This year, you do something special for yourself. Go out on a girl’s trip or maybe go on a town exploration journey or maybe buy some items of jewelry. Do whatever you feel up to, just do not postpone the plan. Because most of the time things like these happen spontaneously and not due to careful planning.

Buying jewelry is a wonderful way to break through the stress from work and other issues. This ongoing pandemic has made everyone be on the edge and we all have had our fair share of both highs and lows, so without further torturing ourselves with this burden, shop and let go of all your stress.

Here are some jewelry ideas.

Native American jewelry

Native Americans have been wearing turquoise jewelry for centuries as they believed it brought power, luck, and protection to those who wore it. Turquoise stone has a distinct mildly opaque texture to it, something which seems very ordinary but if looked at closely then a strangely powerful effect can be felt. You could buy a Mojave design-based turquoise necklace or maybe a Southwestern designed ring, pick your fancy, but remember to match it with an appropriate outfit, otherwise, your fashion will not make sense. If you are looking for authentic and handmade turquoise jewelry then spend a little bit extra and go for a Gatlinburg design. Turquoise is an excellent choice for those who love Native American culture and its rich heritage and overall is passionate about life.

Rings

If you are looking for something for your beautiful hands then you can look at some amethyst rings. Not only will they look gorgeous on your hands but will also uplift your mood by making you feel in a commanding position. Amethyst is an affordable semi-precious stone that is available in a lot of different configurations at our store. It is also the most gifted type of jewelry in our store. You may pair an amethyst with sterling silver or white gold whatever you wish, but if you are looking for something flashy then go for a 24-carat gold finish, as this will just throw the spotlight at you wherever you go. Normally in silver or white gold amethyst looks modern and classy but that’s more of a personal opinion.

Amethyst stone also has certain healing properties. It is believed to have given people hope, in the sense that people see their energy and motivation levels uplifted by wearing amethyst. The Greeks believed amethyst to save them from intoxication, but that is just a rumor. However, do keep in mind not to just use a low-quality cloth while cleaning your amethyst. Use a microfiber cloth with a high thread count and do not wear this ring inside your kitchen as the heat and fumes can cause damage to it. So come visit our store today and buy this stunning amethyst ring and pamper yourself with our other jewelry accessories.

A fancier ring

Amethyst rings are a classic choice, but if you are on the lookout for something fancier and in a higher price bracket then the blue zircon ring is the ideal choice for you. Blue zircons are found in Cambodia and other east Asian countries, but many people think at first glance that they are diamonds. However, that is not the case. Zircons have much more intense fire than diamonds.

There is just something so powerful about the magical blue color of zircon that people when they wear it feel a sense of pride. A blue zircon ring does not fall under the affordability category so mind you, think and plan way ahead if you wish to buy one. However, if you want use a budget pay feature and pay for the ring in monthly equated installments too. Sterling silver and platinum rings go best with blue zircon, but if you truly want a fancier ring pair it with white gold. A white gold blue zircon ring with diamonds will simply look truly luxurious.

Conclusion

Life is about making choices. You choose to work hard for your family’s and your better future, so now choose to treat yourself with something that you love i.e items of jewelry.

Story by Neelanjit Das. He is a commerce student who is passionate about finance, tech, investment, social and other economic topics. He is always on the hunt for gaining knowledge about relatively unknown topics and tries to do thorough research before writing about any topic.