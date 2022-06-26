Jesse Brookins named Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for Albemarle County

After a nationwide search, Albemarle County has a new Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. County executive Jeff Richardson has named Jesse Brookins to the post. His first day will be August 1.

Brookins will work within the county executive’s office and serve on the county’s organizational leadership team, which provides strategic leadership for the county.

“Jesse brings a range of experiences in diversity, equity, and inclusion work from around the country that impressed our team as we look forward to continuing our journey to equip and inspire a community that is welcoming, inclusive, and accessible to everyone,” said Richardson.

Brookins brings experience in the development, implementation and facilitation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to advance and support educational and business environments.

His most recent positions were assistant director for the Center for Student Involvement at the University of Richmond, where he developed DEI programming and leadership training and created DEI assessments and Diversity and Inclusion Trainer/Mediator through the National Conflict Resolution Center, where he facilitated workshops and served as a mediator.

Brookins has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Applied Sociology, both from Northern Arizona University.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are integral to our mission to unify all communities for a better future,” said Brookins. “I look forward to building relationships and advancing the work of promoting inclusivity, interactive education, and community involvement in the workplace and the broader Albemarle County community.”