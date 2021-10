‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ welcomes UVA all-time great Thomas Jones

Thomas Jones was an All-American at UVA and a 10,000-yard rusher in the NFL. Now Jones is a successful actor (““Straight Outta Compton,” “Luke Cage,” “Being Mary Jane,” “P-Valley” and “Bosch”) and showrunner (“Johnson,” in which he is also the lead actor). Jones joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to reminisce on his UVA and NFL career, and talk about his jump into the entertainment world.

