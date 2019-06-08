‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ previews next week’s U.S. Open

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” previews next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a star-studded lineup of guests.

Curtis Strange, who pulled off the rare feat of back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 1988 and 1989, and is presently a noted television golf commentator, will headline the show. Strange, who grew up in Virginia and now resides in Morehead City, N.C., is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Although Strange played golf at Wake Forest, he has always been a huge Virginia Cavaliers fan, and said he was elated when the Wahoos won the NCAA basketball championship in April.

Also appearing on the show are John Feinstein and Dr. Bob Rotella, along with Dr. David Diduch.

Feinstein is one of the nation’s best-selling authors and has written numerous fantastic books on the sport of golf including, “A Good Walk Spoiled,” ‘The First Major,” “Tales From Q School,” “Open,” “Caddy for Life,” “The Majors,” “Moment of Glory,” and “The Classic (Arnold) Palmer.”

Rotella, a Charlottesville resident, rose to fame while working as a sports psychologist at the University of Virginia, and is now the top player in his field in the entire world. Rotella has long worked with the mental side of golf with many of the world’s greatest golfers and will be doing so at Pebble. Rotella also works with athletes and coaches in other sports, entertainers, and in the business world as well. He has also authored several books on the mental part of golf.

Diduch, division head, sports medicine, and head orthopaedic team physician at the University of Virginia, is a regular guest on the show and will discuss Tiger Woods’ amazing comeback from serious back surgery and other injuries. Woods is one of the favorites to win at Pebble Beach, where he won by 15 strokes in 2000.

Ratcliffe has covered more than 15 “majors,” including the U.S. Open and the Masters, and has also covered several non-majors including The Players Championship, and numerous Presidents Cups.

