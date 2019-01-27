Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Jan. 26
Listen as Jerry Ratcliffe chats with UVA big man Jay Huff, Golf Coach Bowen Seargent, and former UVA Assistant Hoops Coach Tom Perrin.
Published Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, 1:19 pm
Front Page » UVA Athletics » Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Jan. 26
Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook
Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Listen as Jerry Ratcliffe chats with UVA big man Jay Huff, Golf Coach Bowen Seargent, and former UVA Assistant Hoops Coach Tom Perrin.
AugustaFreePress.com covers Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta County and surrounding areas in Virginia.
© 2002-2010 Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy