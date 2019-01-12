Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Jan. 12

This week, Jerry Ratcliffe talks with UVA football legend Thomas Jones, UVA basketball alum and national broadcast analyst Dan Bonner, and ‘Hoos assistant football coach and former UVA standout Marques Hagans.

About Jerry Ratcliffe

Jerry Ratcliffe established a reputation in covering University of Virginia athletics for nearly four decades, and brings to JerryRatcliffe.com his vast experience and knowledge of Virginia and ACC athletics.

Ratcliffe has covered every ACC Basketball Tournament since 1974, more than any other sportswriter in the nation.

And now he has his own website covering UVA athletics: click here for JerryRatcliffe.com.

