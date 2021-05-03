‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Igor Milicic Jr., UVA spring football, baseball, David Diduch

Chris Graham and Jerry Ratcliffe break down the Igor Milicic Jr. signing, review UVA football spring practice, discuss the ‘Hoos late-season baseball run, and then talk with Dr. David Diduch from UVA Orthopedics.

