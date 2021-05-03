‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Igor Milicic Jr., UVA spring football, baseball, David Diduch
Chris Graham and Jerry Ratcliffe break down the Igor Milicic Jr. signing, review UVA football spring practice, discuss the ‘Hoos late-season baseball run, and then talk with Dr. David Diduch from UVA Orthopedics.
Recent UVA Athletics News
- UVA Baseball alum Daniel Lynch to start in MLB debut for Kansas City Royals on Monday
UVA Baseball alum Daniel Lynch, the No. 24 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, will make his MLB debut on Monday for the Kansas City Royals.
- Virginia gets big effort from Savino, tops Tech, 6-1, to take weekend series
Virginia won its third-straight ACC sroad series with a 6-1 victory in Sunday’s rubber match at Virginia Tech.
- UVA alum Alec Bettinger to make MLB debut Sunday for Milwaukee Brewers
Former Cavalier and current Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Alec Bettinger (2014-17) will make his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday.
- Virginia Basketball lands prized international prospect Igor Milicic Jr.
Igor Milicic Jr., a 6’9” forward who averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game playing in Germany’s third division this past season, announced Saturday that he is committing to Virginia.
- Can Virginia finally gets its ground game going in 2021?
Bronco Mendenhall thinks this is the year that Virginia finally gets a strong ground game, with a backfield that he feels is the most talented he has had in his six years in Charlottesville.
- Virginia D’s focus: Cutting down on big plays
The Virginia secondary was dead last in the ACC in passing yards per game allowed (304.4) and pass efficiency defense (154.4) in 2020, and a big reason for that was chunk plays – passing plays of 20+ yards.