‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ features Phony Bennett
This week, Hootie talks to Phony Bennett, Chris Dembitz, from the famous Twitter account “If Tony Tweeted,” talking UVA basketball and some of Phony’s famous tweets. Also, we have a long conversation about the upcoming college football season, nationally and in the ACC, with “Mr. College Football,” Tony Barnhart of CBS Sports & the SEC network.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.