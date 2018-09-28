Jennifer Wexton on Senate testimony: ‘Time for people of good conscience to take a stand’

Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Wexton issued the following statement today after yesterday’s Senate testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Her courage in a situation designed to put her at a disadvantage, and her grace in the face of powerful men who refused to investigate her claims, allow interviews of key witnesses, or even speak to her were extraordinary.

As a former prosecutor, I am dumbfounded by how poorly this process was handled. There were so many basic steps that could have been taken to establish the facts. Even now it is not too late to slow this confirmation down, do the right thing, and conduct an impartial investigation. Anything less will make it clear that partisan interests were always a higher priority than the truth.

No one who claims to support women or survivors of sexual violence should approve of what has happened here. Rushing to give a lifetime Supreme Court appointment to Brett Kavanaugh without hearing from other accusers or additional witnesses sends the worst possible message to our daughters and sons. It is time for people of good conscience to take a stand.”

Wexton is running for Congress against incumbent Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, an old friend of Kavanaugh’s who has refused to say whether she believes the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

