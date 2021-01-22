Jennifer McClellan statement on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, released a statement on the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“Today, we commemorate the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the historic Supreme Court decision which affirmed women’s autonomy over their own bodies and established legal protections to safeguard reproductive rights.

“In the years since, we’ve fought in the courts, in legislatures, and at the ballot box to protect these freedoms, working together to overcome violence, harassment, and those who are all too eager to use their power to dismantle equitable access to reproductive care. Efforts to criminalize pregnancy outcomes and demonize essential reproductive healthcare do not impact everyone equally. Women of color, our LGBTQ+ community, and those in poverty disproportionately feel the impact of these damaging decisions.

“As the first member of the Virginia House of Delegates to be pregnant while in office, I stood on the House floor to fight against restrictions on access to reproductive health. I’ve fought these restrictions ever since.

“In 2020, I worked with Delegate Charniele Herring, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, and others to pass the Reproductive Health Protection Act, making Virginia the 1st southern state to proactively protect access to abortion care.

“Our effort continues today. On the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Virginia Senate passed my bill to remove the ban on abortion coverage for plans on the health exchange. I look forward to working with House patron Delegate Sally Hudson and reproductive health advocates to remove yet another medically unnecessary ban on reproductive health from the law in Virginia.

“We have made tremendous progress and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. But the fight to protect and strengthen reproductive health continues. 48 years after Roe v. Wade, I am proud to stand with so many advocates to protect these essential freedoms.”

