Jennifer McClellan responds to Amanda Chase comments about ‘special rights,’ ‘diversity’

Amanda Chase, in her endless quest to race-bait the Trump base in Virginia, turned the dog whistle to 11 in a video posted to YouTube on Monday.

The target: fellow State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

“I support equal rights, not special rights, you know,” said Chase, a Chesterfield state senator running for the Republican Party nomination for governor. “Sen. McClellan, she is the vice chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, and I’m all for diversity, but we cannot continue – I said she will not be a governor that supports everyone. Listen, we need to stop looking and discriminating against people because of the color of their skin. That’s just wrong. We need to celebrate diversity, but we need to be inclusive.”

McClellan, of course, is also running for governor – the Democratic nomination.

McClellan, also of course, is African American.

It’s bonkers that she needs to defend herself here.

It should go without saying that the agenda of the Legislative Black Caucus isn’t “discriminating against people because of the color of their skin.”

And also, that nothing about Amanda Chase has anything remotely to do with being “inclusive.”

This is Trump politics at its worst – in a state that voted against Trump twice, including giving Democrat Joe Biden a resounding 10-point win in the 2020 election cycle.

“As a Black woman in politics, I’ve faced racist attacks before,” McClellan said. “But I will never let racism and bigotry get in the way of delivering progress for every community in Virginia.”

More from McClellan:

“I’ve worked as vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus to deliver generational change this session in education, health care, economic opportunity, the justice system, housing, the environment, and voting for all Virginians. The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has been a force for progress for decades — progress that has benefitted every community of the Commonwealth,” McClellan said.

“Sen. Chase’s bigoted comments have no place in Virginia politics. Sen. Chase can feel free to call herself ‘Trump in Heels,’ but her Trump-style divisiveness is the kind of unacceptable rhetoric I’ve fought my entire life. Virginians are ready to make history this year. I’m proud to be vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and I will proudly represent every Virginian as governor.”

Story by Chris Graham

