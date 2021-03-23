Jennifer McClellan receives endorsement from progressive women’s PAC Fund Her

Published Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, 2:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan has received the endorsement of Fund Her, a national political action committee dedicated to electing progressive women at the state level.

McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, would be the first woman governor in Virginia’s history and the first Black woman governor in American history.

Since 2017, Fund Her has helped elect 35 women, over 70% of whom are women of color or of the LGTBQ+ community. The PAC contributed to the victories of the first Muslim womaen elected to the Virginia Senate, Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield), and the first woman lieutenant governor of California Eleni Kounalakis.

Now, Fund Her is all in as McClellan works to become the next governor of Virginia.

“Fund Her is proud to support Sen. Jennifer McClellan for governor,” Fund Her Founder and President Valerie McGinty said. “Sen. McClellan has a proven track record of leadership and advocacy for the Commonwealth. Her grounded approach, wealth of experience, and fresh perspective gives her the lens needed to continue moving the Commonwealth forward.”

“Fund Her has done amazing work to elect record numbers of women to office, and that’s why I’m proud to receive their endorsement for governor,” Sen. McClellan said. “With their support we will continue to uplift Democratic women and women of color to positions of leadership and ensure that every child in our Commonwealth understands that women don’t have to wait their turn. Our turn is right now.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments