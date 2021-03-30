Jennifer McClellan receives endorsement from civil rights leader Clarence Dunnaville

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan today received the endorsement of civil rights leader Clarence Dunnaville in her bid for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Born in Roanoke, Dunnaville picketed segregated theaters and participated in numerous student demonstrations and sit-ins that opened lunch counters to Black citizens.

Dunnaville served as a volunteer attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in Mississippi in 1967 and a student of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Jennifer McClellan for governor,” Dunnaville said. “She’s the best qualified of all the candidates running. She spent years in the General Assembly working on issues that are important to all Virginians. I endorse Jennifer because she is someone who has spent her whole career working for the betterment of Virginia. I endorse her because of her leadership, because of her enthusiasm, and because of her vision for Virginia.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by Clarence Dunnaville — a man I’ve looked up to throughout my career as I advocated for justice and equity in the legislature,” McClellan said. “Like my parents, Clarence was born in the Jim Crow South and has spent his entire life fighting injustices and inequality. I’m proud to have his support and will continue to fight for civil rights, equal justice, and equity for all Virginians as governor.”

Comments