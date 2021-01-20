Jennifer McClellan on Biden inauguration: ‘A turning point for our nation’

Published Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, 12:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, released a statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This is a historic day for our nation. Today, America turns away from the disastrous policies and chaos of the Trump administration, and towards a brighter future with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris bring hope for Virginians: a plan to get coronavirus under control, to address inequity, to tackle climate change, and to build our Commonwealth and our nation back better. As Virginia’s next governor, I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to revitalize every community of our Commonwealth and support Virginia families.

“I am proud to watch today’s inauguration not just through my own eyes, but through the eyes of my children. Kamala Harris sends a message to millions of women, particularly women of color, that we do belong at the highest levels of government. For my children and millions of others watching today, they know a glass ceiling has been shattered. Vice President Harris has blazed a path for women and girls across America to follow.

“The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a turning point for our nation, coming out of one of the most difficult periods in modern history. This is a moment for hope, for progress, and for a better future for all of our families.”

Related

Comments