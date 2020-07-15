Jennifer McClellan gubernatorial campaign reports $467K raised in Q2

Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Wednesday that that her 2021 gubernatorial campaign raised more than $467,000 across entities during the second quarter of 2020, buoyed by a surge of support upon her launch.

McClellan raised $401,000 into her gubernatorial account after opening it on June 18 – an average of more than $30,000 per day. McClellan’s campaign filed its campaign finance report today.

McClellan launched her campaign with wide support from elected leaders and grassroots donors – with 90% of her fundraising coming from in-state. In the campaign’s first 13 days, it received donations from Virginians in 56 different counties and independent cities. McClellan has also announced endorsements from 30 Virginia leaders, including 10 members of the state legislature and local elected officials across the commonwealth.

Earlier in the quarter, McClellan raised money into two other committees: Virginia United and Friends for Jennifer McClellan. Virginia United transferred $67,000 to the gubernatorial campaign committee in late June.

“Sen. McClellan’s campaign had a surge of momentum out of the gate, with more than $400,000 raised as a candidate in 13 days,” said McClellan campaign finance director Courtney McCargo. “Grassroots and Democratic leaders are responding to Sen. McClellan’s vision for an inclusive Virginia that rebuilds our economy without leaving anyone behind. We look forward to continuing to build support and momentum in the months ahead.”

