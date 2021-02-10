Jennifer McClellan earns endorsement nod from Care in Action

Care in Action announced Wednesday its endorsement of State Sen. Jennifer McClellan as Virginia’s next governor.

“Jennifer McClellan is a champion for domestic workers, women and the people of Virginia,” said Alexsis Rodgers, Virginia state director for Care in Action, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to fighting for dignity and fairness for the 2.5 million domestic workers in the U.S. “She understands the value of our care economy and has fought tirelessly to provide the first-ever labor protections for 60,000 domestic workers in Virginia. Her track record of public service and legislative wins is unmatched by any candidate in this race. We are thrilled to endorse her campaign because she has a proven track record of improving the lives of families across the commonwealth.”

“As the daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, and niece of domestic workers, I am so honored to be endorsed by Care in Action,” said Sen. McClellan, who is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor. “For 400 years, the American economy has been built on the backs of domestic workers. Ending Jim Crow laws preventing fair wages for domestic workers in Virginia has been one of the proudest accomplishments of my career. As Governor, I will continue to champion progress for domestic workers and other Virginians who have been left behind for far too long.”

Domestic workers, most of whom are Black, Latinx, and immigrant women, are part of the country’s fastest growing workforce. As part of its mission, Care in Action works to elect candidates that center domestic workers and people of color in their policy decisions.

To date, Care in Action has endorsed 13 candidates — all women of color — for state office, helping to elect 10 women to Virginia’s state legislature in 2019. In the 2020-2021 election season, the organization endorsed 76 candidates across their seven states, including a presidential ticket, winning 55 of their races.

“Care in Action made its first foray into Virginia politics in 2019 to set a new legislative agenda to improve the lives of domestic workers and all working people,” said Rodgers. “The progress we’ve made is thanks to care economy champions like Jennifer McClellan fighting for us in the state house. She fights for fair wages, affordable and quality healthcare, access to child care, housing and economic security.

“Under her leadership as governor, we believe she will build the future that works for all Virginians.”

