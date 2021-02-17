Jennifer McClellan campaign touting momentum with endorsements, straw poll win

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 4:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The gubernatorial campaign of Democratic State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has picked up two major endorsements and a win in an early straw poll in Northern Virginia.

McClellan’s campaign announced the endorsement of Care in Action, an organization advocating for domestic workers in Virginia and nationally. And, on Thursday, McClellan’s campaign picked up the endorsement of New Virginia Majority, a grassroots organization that builds the power of marginalized communities to change political systems.

Then, on Saturday, McClellan won the Mount Vernon Democrats’ Mardi Gras straw poll, a key early test of organizing strength. McClellan won over the four other declared gubernatorial candidates, who are all from Northern Virginia.

In 2017, the straw poll accurately predicted the success of eventual Democratic nominees Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax.

And, last night, McClellan joined Zerlina Maxwell on NBC’s PeacockTV to talk about her campaign for governor, and recent bills that she passed this session.

Video of McClellan’s appearance is available here.

“This was a huge week for the McClellan campaign,” said McClellan campaign manager Rachel Perry. “Sen. McClellan is showing her grassroots strength and ability to inspire Democrats all over the Commonwealth. We’re proud to add these major endorsements and look forward to continuing to grow momentum in the months to come.”

Related

Comments