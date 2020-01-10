Jennifer Lewis steps back from possible 2020 congressional run

Jennifer Lewis said Friday she will not run for the Democratic nomination for the Sixth District congressional seat, putting her focus on the 2022 cycle.

Lewis was the Democratic nominee in 2018, receiving 40.2 percent of the vote in her defeat to Republican Ben Cline. She then was the Democratic nominee for the 20th House District seat in 2019, and fell short in that race, receiving 41.3 percent of the vote in a defeat to Republican John Avoli.

“While 2020 is bound to be a thrilling year in politics in the Commonwealth and nationwide, after much consideration I have decided to step back from the 2020 election and shift my focus on plans to run in 2022 for Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District,” Lewis said in a statement Friday.

Lewis said in a news release that she plans to “get back to work in my community. I have joined several boards and have monthly volunteer commitments – many of you who have followed my campaigns know I have always been active in my community.”

“While I have decided to not run until 2022, I plan to fully support the Sixth District Democratic nominee and am eager to get involved in the presidential primary and help my local committee. I am dedicated to helping any and all Democratic candidates get elected,” Lewis said.

