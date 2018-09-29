Jennifer Lewis statement on Brett Kavanaugh hearing, process

Published Friday, Sep. 28, 2018, 8:07 pm

Jennifer LewisAfter watching the Senate Judiciary Committee spectacle over the past couple of days, Sixth District Democratic Party congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis released the following statement today.

“The Kavanaugh hearings have been absolutely appalling. My first job out of college was at a domestic violence safe house, and I was trained as a rape crisis counselor. It’s critical we believe all survivors as the first step in any process of investigating such disturbing crimes. But career politicians are playing games, and instead of a careful, professional process, we have pathetic political theater. I’m afraid we will continue to be embarrassed and insulted by our leaders – until we replace them.”

