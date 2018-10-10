Jennifer Lewis releases first TV ad in Sixth District race

Democratic Party nominee Jennifer Lewis released the first television ad in Virginia’s Sixth District congressoinal race.

The ad, “Trust & Independence,” is airing in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market.

Lewis, the underdog in a historically Republican district, is currently the only candidate for Congress in the Sixth running television advertising. The ad serves as a simple presentation of Lewis’s progressive-populist message.

“Our government is broken. Politicians serve lobbyists, large corporations, and their campaign contributors – while ignoring the needs of the majority of the people,” Lewis begins.

“My independence from corporate donors, special interests, and party leaders makes me the only candidate you can trust will serve you. And that’s what I’m asking for – not just your vote on November 6th, but more importantly, your trust.”

