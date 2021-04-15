Jennifer Carroll Foy TV ad highlights fight for quality, affordable healthcare

Jennifer Carroll Foy’s campaign has launched its first TV ad in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“My Grandmother” highlights Carroll Foy’s commitment to fighting for quality, affordable healthcare for all Virginians rooted in her family’s challenges with the healthcare system.

In the ad, Carroll Foy describes how she had to make difficult decisions between paying for her family’s mortgage or the medication keeping her grandmother alive after she suffered a stroke. Carroll Foy reflects on how access to healthcare saved her life and the lives of her twin boys after they were born premature, and her role in successfully expanding Medicaid as a member of the House of Delegates.

Carroll Foy has made access to healthcare a key priority of her campaign for governor, recognizing that Virgnians have faced some of the highest healthcare costs in the nation and the existence of deep inequities in the healthcare system, even before the COVID-19 pandemic that has made access to quality, affordable healthcare more important than ever.

Earlier this year, Carroll Foy announced a comprehensive plan to make healthcare more affordable, rein in spiraling pharmaceutical costs, further expand coverage, and more.

“My Grandmother” begins airing today as part of a six-figure buy in the Richmond and Norfolk media markets.

