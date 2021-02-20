Jennifer Carroll Foy to join Black Voters Matter roundtable on mobilizing Virginia voters

Jennifer Carroll Foy will join a Monday roundtable discussion on mobilizing voters in Virginia with leaders from Black Voters Matter and other community activists.

Black Voters Matter played a crucial role in delivering Democrats a historic victory in Georgia’s Senate races and continues to engage with communities across Virginia to turn out the vote as they did for Democrats in the Commonwealth in 2020.

Ensuring that voters have the information they need to cast their ballots is of utmost importance during the ongoing pandemic.

Carroll Foy, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, grew up in Petersburg, a majority Black community, where voters and their voices were taken for granted by elected officials.

Because of this, and continued attacks on Virginians’ voting rights, Carroll Foy is committed to reaching and mobilizing voters across the Commonwealth.

During her time in the House of Delegates, Carroll Foy pushed for a universal vote by mail system, supported legislation to ensure mail-in ballots have pre-paid postage, ensure voter educational materials are sent to every Virginian, and more.

Carroll Foy has been endorsed by voting rights groups Voter Protection Project and Democracy for America in her campaign for Governor.

WHAT: Mobilize The Virginia Vote: A Roundtable Discussion

Mobilize The Virginia Vote: A Roundtable Discussion WHEN: Monday, February 22nd at 7:30pm

Monday, February 22nd at 7:30pm WHO: Black Voters Matter, Del. Carroll Foy, Community Activists

Black Voters Matter, Del. Carroll Foy, Community Activists WHERE: bit.ly/3ubGXpJ

