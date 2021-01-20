Jennifer Carroll Foy statement on inauguration: ‘America is looking forward to a brighter future’

Jennifer Carroll Foy released a statement on the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“America is looking forward to a brighter future. The Biden-Harris administration shows that meaningful change is possible, and now is the time to build back better, together, with working families top of mind. President Biden and Vice President Harris know that we must reclaim the soul of our country. They know that America only works when neighbors help neighbors, and you care for everyone the way you care for your family.

“Today’s historic inauguration means so much to me personally, watching Kamala Harris make history as our first woman Vice President. And as she has said so many times, she won’t be the last. As a Black woman, watching her walk to the podium, at the very same building built by slaves to assume the role of Vice President surfaces an indescribable joy inside me. I am so proud that the first Vice President my sons will recognize is Vice President Kamala Harris – they won’t know a world where the Vice President isn’t a woman and Black. Her inauguration today sends a message to girls and boys of color across this world that you can also break barriers.

“As we celebrate, today is also a reminder of the work that lies before us. The issues we face won’t go away after today and we must work together to address them. We can’t take our foot off the gas – tackling economic inequality, racial inequality, and gender inequality, must remain a top priority.”

