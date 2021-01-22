Jennifer Carroll Foy statement on anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Published Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 9:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jennifer Carroll Foy released a statement on the importance of expanding abortion access and protecting reproductive freedom Friday on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

“On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we know that reproductive freedom still hangs in the balance. We know Donald Trump expeditiously stacked the Supreme Court and nominated judges across the country to erode reproductive freedom with the goal of overturning Roe.

“But if we’re being honest, reproductive health care isn’t accessible for so many people today, especially people of color. It’s even less accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. People of color face inequitable barriers to abortion care, even here in Virginia. I know that it’s true because I’ve seen it. Growing up in Petersburg, I saw classmates go without the care or information they needed thanks to disinformation tactics targeted at our communities and policies intended to prevent us from making our own decisions about our bodies and lives.

“Today is a reminder that we need to work together to make sure all people have access, information and care they deserve. As governor, I pledge to pursue every avenue in working to protect and expand reproductive freedom, whether passing legislation or amending the Virginia Constitution. And because reproductive freedom and justice touch all aspects of our lives, I will appoint a pro-choice Cabinet.

“We must act swiftly, decisively and collectively to protect our freedom to make our own choices about what’s best for ourselves, our bodies and our lives. And we have to trust people to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. When we enable people to make their own choices, we empower them to build the future they want — their economic future, educational future and the future of what their family looks like. I’ll always fight to empower Virginians and ensure access for all.”

Related

Comments