Jennifer Carroll Foy speaks on MSNBC, discusses growing momentum

Published Monday, Apr. 26, 2021, 2:37 pm

Jennifer Carroll Foy joined MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on “Way Too Early” on Monday to discuss her gubernatorial campaign’s growing momentum.

In the interview, Carroll Foy highlighted her plans to move Virginia forward, not back, and why her time at Virginia Military Institute equipped her with the ability to work with leaders across the political spectrum to “get the job done.”

