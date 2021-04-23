Jennifer Carroll Foy receives UNITE HERE Local 25 endorsement

The UNITE HERE Local 25, representing more than 7,500 hospitality employees of the D.C. metro area, has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has a deep history of fighting for workers’ rights, which is why our union is proud to support her candidacy and the people-powered movement she has built,’’ Executive Secretary Treasurer John Boardman said. “She has fought to raise the minimum wage and to protect workers during this pandemic and economic crisis that has devastated so many, and particularly our members in the hospitality industry. During these difficult times, it’s especially important that we elect a leader like Jennifer Carroll Foy. We trust her to deliver on her positive vision and elevate the voice of working people as Virginia’s next governor.”

“I am truly honored to have the support of UNITE HERE Local 25 and its members, who have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and deserve to be represented by a Governor who will put working families first,” Carroll Foy said. “Growing up in Petersburg, I have lived the struggles of everyday Virginians. I have stood on the picket lines with workers, and I have fought for their rights in the House of Delegates. My number one priority as Governor will be to ensure that working families have the opportunity to not just survive but thrive. We can and must be a leading example of a pro-worker economy.”

