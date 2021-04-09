Jennifer Carroll Foy picks up endorsement from People For the American Way, former NAACP President Ben Jealous

Published Friday, Apr. 9, 2021, 9:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jennifer Carroll Foy has been endorsed by People For the American Way and its president, Ben Jealous, civil rights leader and former president of the NAACP.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy’s commitment to justice and equity stands head and shoulders above the crowd,” Jealous said. “As a public defender, she saw the two tiered criminal justice system up close: one that’s left Black Americans behind, and one that works for everyone else. As a leader in the legislature, Jennifer took on tough fights for justice — and she won. Her proven track record, and plans for Virginia rooted in her lived experiences as a working mom and someone who has struggled herself make her uniquely qualified to be Virginia’s next governor. She’s a fresh leader ready to lead the fight for a more just Virginia where no one gets left behind.”

“I am honored to receive the support of People For the American Way and President Ben Jealous, an organization that has fought for equity, civil rights, and justice for decades,” Carroll Foy said. “I am proud to be on the front lines fighting for justice for all Virginians because I know what it’s like to make impossible decisions just to survive. I’m dedicated to moving Virginia forward so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments