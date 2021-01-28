Jennifer Carroll Foy picks up endorsements from Loudoun, Alexandria, Fairfax County gender equality activists

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy announced on Wednesday three new endorsements from women’s rights activists in Virginia.

Amy Jackson, Alexandria City Councilwoman

Juli Briskman, Loudoun County Supervisor

Shyamali Hauth, Community Advocate and Former Candidate for Fairfax Board of Supervisors

“On the anniversary of Virginia’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with women who helped lead the historic fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia,” said Carroll Foy. “These women are breaking barriers, working day by day to make the dream of gender equality in Virginia a reality. It is an honor to receive their support.”

“COVID-19 has impacted women in alarming ways. Not only is our health put at risk, women have lost thousands of jobs while disproportionately shouldering the burden of childcare or being a caretaker. As governor I will continue to advocate for gender equality by fighting for equal pay, paid family leave, reproductive freedom, a minimum wage increase, and so much more. When we empower women, we empower families and communities.”

