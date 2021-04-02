Jennifer Carroll Foy picks up endorsement from March On

Jennifer Carroll Foy has received the endorsement of March On, a national grassroots organization focused on empowering women, people of color, and young people to organize their own communities.

Carroll Foy is a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

“In this field of candidates, Jennifer Carroll Foy’s inspirational candidacy and unwavering commitment to a more just and fair Virginia stands out,” said Vanessa Wruble, executive director of March On. “Jennifer has not only broken barriers her entire life, but has an incomparable track record of delivering results for Virginians, from fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves as a public defender and foster mom, to passing legislation like expanding Medicaid and raising the minimum wage as a legislator.

“She is the only candidate for governor who is ready to win and lead Virginia forward to a better and brighter future,” Wruble said.

“I am honored to receive the support of March On, an organization that has empowered leaders across the country, including here in Virginia, to organize their own communities and fight for real equity and fairness,” Carroll Foy said. “We need to move the Commonwealth forward, not back, and as Governor I will fight to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

