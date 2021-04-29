Jennifer Carroll Foy launches six-figure ad buy in D.C. media market

Jennifer Carroll Foy’s campaign has launched its first ad in the Washington, D.C. media market, “My Grandmother.”

The spot highlights Carroll Foy’s commitment to fighting for quality, affordable healthcare for all Virginians rooted in her family’s challenges with the healthcare system.

The buy, slated for nearly $450,000 through the first week of May, is in addition to previously announced six-figure buys in the Richmond and Norfolk media markets, featuring both “My Grandmother” and the campaign’s latest ad, “Shoes,” which highlights how Carroll Foy’s upbringing in Petersburg inspired her to spend her life fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.

In “My Grandmother,” Carroll Foy describes how she had to make difficult decisions between paying for her family’s mortgage or the medication keeping her grandmother alive after she suffered a stroke.

Carroll Foy reflects on how access to healthcare saved her life and the lives of her twin boys after they were born premature, and her role in successfully expanding Medicaid as a member of the House of Delegates.

