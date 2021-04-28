Jennifer Carroll Foy launches new TV ad, ‘Shoes’

Jennifer Carroll Foy’s campaign launched its latest TV ad in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, “Shoes,” highlighting how Carroll Foy’s upbringing in Petersburg inspired her to spend her life fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.

In the ad, she describes her experiences as a foster mom, public defender, and state delegate who worked for reforms to the justice system and the expansion of Medicaid.

Carroll Foy also shares her commitment to standing up for Virginians who are “left out and left behind” and ensuring all Virginians have an opportunity to thrive.

“Shoes” begins airing today in the Richmond and Norfolk media markets, joining the campaign’s first ad, “My Grandmother.”

The ad follows the campaign’s first TV ad, “My Grandmother,” focused on Carroll Foy’s fight for quality, affordable healthcare.

