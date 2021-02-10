Jennifer Carroll Foy earns two new union endorsements

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Joint Council 55 and Teamsters Local 730 announced their endorsements of Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor of Virginia on Wednesday.

The unions, representing more than 12,000 Virginians, are the latest unions from across the Commonwealth to support her candidacy, including the American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and IBEW Local 26.

“We are proud to endorse Jennifer Carroll Foy, who has a proven track record of championing the rights of workers and unions,” Teamsters Local 730 President Ritchie Brooks and Teamsters Joint Council 55 President Frank Myers said. “While others have had the opportunity to secure progress for working people but failed to deliver, Carroll Foy has successfully led on critical priorities, from passing legislation to raise the minimum wage to expanding access to quality health care, to growing union apprenticeship programs. When it comes to workers, she never backs down and never takes ‘no’ for an answer. We look forward to working with her when she is elected the next governor of our Commonwealth.”

“Growing up in Petersburg, one of the poorest communities in our Commonwealth, I faced the same challenges too many working families in Virginia face today,” Carroll Foy said. “As governor, I’ll make sure Virginia does right by workers. I’ll fight to create more good jobs that pay a living wage, increase access to quality, affordable health care, and more. These are hard times and I pledge to do all I can to ensure workers in the Commonwealth can get back on their feet and get what they need to thrive.”

