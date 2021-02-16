Jennifer Carroll Foy earns Steamfitters Union Local 602 endorsement

Published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, 9:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Steamfitters Local 602, representing more than 4,500 Virginians, announced its support of Jennifer Carroll Foy’s candidacy for governor.

“Del. Carroll Foy is a once in a lifetime candidate and we are enthusiastically endorsing her candidacy for governor,” said Steamfitters Union Local 602 President Danny Loveless. “She has not just been an effective and tireless legislator who stands up for workers even when it’s hard, but is someone who grew up experiencing the same challenges working families face across Virginia. When we elect Jennifer Carroll Foy, we’ll be electing a true champion for working people in Virginia.”

“Growing up in Petersburg, I know what it’s like to make those difficult decisions families constantly make, choosing a roof over their head or life saving medication,” said Carroll Foy, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor. “As governor, I’ll make sure workers not only have fair wages, but are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. I’ll fight to create jobs that pay a living wage, increase access to quality, affordable health care, encourage union apprenticeships and more. I am honored to have the support of Steamfitters Local 602 and look forward to working together to fight for working people.”

Steamfitters Local 602 is the latest union from across the Commonwealth to support Carroll Foy’s candidacy, including the Teamsters Joint Council 55, Teamsters Local 730, American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and IBEW Local 26.

Related

Comments