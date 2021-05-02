Jennifer Carroll Foy earns International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 22 endorsement

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 22, representing theater and entertainment employees in the D.C. metro area, has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has been an advocate for working people since Day One,’’ said David McIntyre, President of IATSE Local 22. “She has done everything from successfully pass legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and ensure that working people have the healthcare they deserve. Especially as we recover from this pandemic that has devastated our industry and workers, we need a leader who will center working people, not special interests. Jennifer Carroll Foy is the only candidate we trust who can rebuild Virginia’s economy, fight for worker’s rights, and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and prosper.”

“I am truly honored to have the support of IATSE Local 22 and its members, and to have so many working people stand with me because they know I will always stand with them,” said Carroll Foy. “I’ve lived the everyday struggles of stretching a paycheck and going without healthcare. That’s why I’ve fought so hard as Delegate to expand healthcare and ensure that workers are being paid a living wage. I’ll continue that fight as Governor of Virginia and ensure that workers’ and their families have the opportunity to not just survive, but to thrive.”

