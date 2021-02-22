Jennifer Carroll Foy earns endorsements from Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, Vice Mayor Annette Smith-Lee

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and Vice Mayor Annette Smith-Lee joined Jennifer Carroll Foy in Petersburg on Saturday to announce their support of her candidacy for governor.

“Del. Carroll Foy is a once in a lifetime candidate and local hero from our town,” Parham said. “She’s been fighting ‘no’ since she was a teenager, and time and time again has proven herself through challenges by succeeding. She was one of the first women to graduate from VMI, became a lawyer, then a public defender to represent the voiceless in our society. We need a fearless leader who knows what it’s like to advocate for everyday people as governor of Virginia and I could not be prouder to endorse her candidacy.”

“I am enthusiastically supporting Jennifer because she has constantly shown up for her community,” Smith-Lee said. “Not only does Jennifer Carroll Foy show up when it counts, but also proves herself by advocating for policies that will positively impact people’s lives like expanding Medicaid, and eliminating racial and gender prejudice in our schools. She knows what it’s like to face these barriers and tackle them head on, and can’t wait to work alongside her to fight for a more equal Virginia.

“Petersburg has made me who I am: a fighter. Growing up here, I was raised with a lot of support from members of the community, my family, and my church. But I also knew what it was like to struggle, making hard decisions solely based on lack of resources,” Carroll Foy said. “As governor, I’ll make sure that people have access to healthcare, affordable housing, a quality education and more. I am honored to have the support of my hometown’s leaders and look forward to working with Mayor Parham and Vice Mayor Smith-Lee on fighting for working families and ensuring people have a fighting chance to succeed.”

