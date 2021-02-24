Jennifer Carroll Foy earns endorsement of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 51

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council, representing more than 1,500 Virginians, has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy’s candidacy for governor.

IUPAT District Council 51 is the latest union from across the Commonwealth to support her candidacy. The list of union supporters for Carroll Foy includes the Amalgamated Transit Union and its Local 689, Steamfitters Local 602, Teamsters Joint Council 55, Teamsters Local 730, American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and IBEW Local 26.

“The members of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 51 are proud to endorse Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor. We look to support candidates who will fight for our values, and as a public defender, a leader in the House of Delegates, Jennifer Carroll Foy has an unblemished record of defending workers’ rights,” said Brian Courtien, business manager/secretary-treasurer of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 51. “We know she will continue to be a voice for us as our next Governor. She understands and shares our core belief that we must build our country and our Commonwealth with skilled workers who are rightfully compensated with good wages and fair benefits, while creating paths to opportunity for workers in the construction industry and beyond.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of IUPAT District Council 51, and to be the candidate for working people in Virginia because I know what it’s like to be overworked and underpaid,” said Carroll Foy. “That’s why I fought hard for a $15 dollar minimum wage, Medicaid expansion for 500,000 Virginians, and to ensure a prevailing wage on state funded construction projects. As Governor, my number one priority is building a post-COVID economy where all working Virginians have the opportunity to thrive.”

