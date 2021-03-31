Jennifer Carroll Foy earns endorsement from Run Sister Run PAC

Jennifer Carroll Foy has received the endorsement of Run Sister Run PAC, a national organization dedicated to supporting progressive women running for office.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has broken barriers throughout her life. She is the visionary and inspirational leader Virginians need,” the Run Sister Run Board said in a joint statement. “She recognizes that politicians of the past aren’t providing working families the long term solutions they need to thrive. She has a proven track record, and is deeply committed to improving the lives of all Virginians, from building a post-COVID economy that works for all, to bringing down the cost of healthcare. We are proud to support Jennifer and her candidacy for governor.”

“I am honored to receive the support of Run Sister Run PAC, ” Carroll Foy said. “Growing up in Petersburg, I know what it’s like to barely make ends meet and struggle to pay for healthcare. Families across Virginia make similar decisions every day which is why real change can’t wait. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed what so many working people know: working families are barely making ends meet and struggling to survive. As governor, I’ll fight hard to ensure that people have access to quality healthcare, a good paying job, and more.”

