Jennifer Carroll Foy earns endorsement from American Muslim Women PAC

Published Tuesday, May. 18, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The American Muslim Women PAC has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy stands out from the field as an unapologetic advocate for marginalized communities,” said Mirriam Seddiq, founder of AMW PAC, the country’s first and only PAC dedicated to uplifting and empowering Muslim women. “As a defense attorney myself, Jennifer’s deep experience fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves as not just a public defender, but as a foster mom, Delegate, and candidate for governor, proves that she will be the governor that women of color can trust to deliver on the systemic change we need. We are proud to endorse her and support her campaign in every way we can.”

“I am so honored to have the support of the American Muslim Women PAC, the only PAC dedicated to uplifting the voices of Muslim women,” Carroll Foy said. “I am proud to be on the front lines fighting for justice and equity for all Virginians because I know what it’s like to face systemic barriers and make impossible decisions just to survive. As governor, I’m dedicated to moving Virginia forward and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Related

Comments