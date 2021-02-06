Jennifer Carroll Foy earns American Federation of Government Employees Local 252 endorsement

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 252 is endorsing Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor of Virginia.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy stands out from the field as a champion for working people who has lived and faced the same struggles that have only been worsened by this pandemic and economic crisis,” said AFGE Local 252 National President Sheria Smith. “Her commitment to the labor movement’s fight for good jobs and fair wages is grounded in her own family’s experience of living paycheck to paycheck, and she has shown herself to be a proven leader in the legislature, successfully passing bills to improve the lives of working Virginians, from ensuring a prevailing wage on state-projects to combatting wage theft. Our union is proud to endorse her bold, worker-first vision and her candidacy for Governor.”

“Growing up in Petersburg, I know what it’s like to have family struggle to get by on minimum wage, and what happens when unions are undermined and good-paying jobs leave a community. I’ve been forced to decide whether we paid the mortgage or for my grandmother’s medication — the kind of impossible choice no Virginia family should face,” Carroll Foy said. “It’s why I fought to pass legislation to strengthen workers’ rights, improve quality health care, and raise the minimum wage, and why I’m honored to earn the endorsement of AFGE Local 252. I look forward to fighting together for working people as Governor of our Commonwealth.”

Carroll Foy had already earned the support of labor unions including the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and IBEW Local 26.

