Jennifer Carroll Foy earns American Federation of Government Employees Council 1 endorsement

The American Federation of Government Employees Council 1, consisting of member locals representing government workers in the Metro D.C. area, has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has taken on and won tough fights on behalf of working people across the Commonwealth of Virginia. From her critical work to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour, to sponsoring legislation to ensure federal workers had eviction relief during the federal government shutdown in 2019, Jennifer has proven herself as a true advocate for and ally of working people and their families,” said DeAndre Tyler, President of AFGE Council 1. “Jennifer is the leader we trust to deliver real progress, move Virginia forward, and make this a truly pro-worker state. Our Council is proud to endorse her candidacy for governor of Virginia.”

“I am honored to receive the support of the members of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 1,” Carroll Foy said. “I’ve shared in the struggles too many working families continue to face, and that has motivated my fight to bring better wages, benefits, working conditions, and more. As Governor, my number one priority is rebuilding our economy so that working people and their families have a real opportunity to thrive and succeed in Virginia.”

